Four of a family killed in accident

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Four members of a family were killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident on Motorway (M-5) on Sunday. Reportedly, a family was on its way to Rahimyar Khan from Bahawalpur on a car when suddenly the vehicle overturned due to over speeding. As a result, Samina Bibi, 12-year-old Muneeb Ahmed, one-year-old Mahnoor and Ghulam Hussain were killed on the spot while Imran, Asia Bibi and Alishba were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital.