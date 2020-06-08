close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

Four of a family killed in accident

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Four members of a family were killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident on Motorway (M-5) on Sunday. Reportedly, a family was on its way to Rahimyar Khan from Bahawalpur on a car when suddenly the vehicle overturned due to over speeding. As a result, Samina Bibi, 12-year-old Muneeb Ahmed, one-year-old Mahnoor and Ghulam Hussain were killed on the spot while Imran, Asia Bibi and Alishba were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital.

