Lakhowal locals stage protest against police

LAHORE: Locals of Lakhowal village, Raiwind Road, staged a protest demonstration against Raiwind police Sunday. The protesters were carrying banners and shouting slogans against the police for manhandling women and ransacking a house. They demanded immediate action against the raiding team and compensation for ransacking the house. Police said a raid was conducted in Lakhowal village to arrest of Muhammad Ashiq some days ago. Ashiq was wanted by the police in 14 different cases of firing in the air and theft.