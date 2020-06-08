close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

Lakhowal locals stage protest against police

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

LAHORE: Locals of Lakhowal village, Raiwind Road, staged a protest demonstration against Raiwind police Sunday. The protesters were carrying banners and shouting slogans against the police for manhandling women and ransacking a house. They demanded immediate action against the raiding team and compensation for ransacking the house. Police said a raid was conducted in Lakhowal village to arrest of Muhammad Ashiq some days ago. Ashiq was wanted by the police in 14 different cases of firing in the air and theft.

