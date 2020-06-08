Dacoity case registered after one month

BUREWALA: Gaggo Mandi police on Sunday registered a dacoity case after one month of the incident. Reportedly, three dacoits stormed into the shop of Ramzan at Adda Quarter and looted Rs 200,000 and mobile phones about a month ago. Now, the police have registered a case.

Seminar: Vehari Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Waqas Rasheed chaired an awareness seminar on locusts control programme here on Sunday. The seminar was held at the premises of the tehsil council hall and Agriculture Department officials briefed a large number of farmers participating in the awareness meeting on the eradication of locusts, its damages and its prevention,

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed and Agriculture Department officials briefed about the measures taken by the government regarding locusts control programme. Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed said that committees had been formed by the government at Mauza level for awareness and prevention of locusts. These committees would make communication among the concerned departments and the farmers and would also play their role in the immediate eradication of locusts.