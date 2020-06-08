Chakki owners hike flour price to Rs65/kg

LAHORE: Following the increase in wheat price from Rs1,850 to 1,900 per 40kg, the atta chakki (flour grinding unit) owners have hiked flour price to Rs65 per kg. According to the office-bearers of the chakki owners association, there has been continuous increase in the wheat price. Therefore, they said, they had decided to increase flour price to Rs65 from Rs62 per kg. They said after buying wheat for Rs1,900-2,000 per 40 kilogram, it was not affordable for them to sell wheat for Rs62 per.