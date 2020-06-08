Cynthia leaks more secrets

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie has said she fully stands on her allegations against the PPP leaders.

Talking in Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ hosted by Shahzad Iqbal and another private news channel, Cynthia alleged that Rehman Malik called her by sending a driver and promised to resolve her issue related to her visa. She alleged that Rehman Malik made her drink a toxic drink and then raped her.

Ritchie claimed that when she arrived to meet Rehman Malik, the gifts of a bouquet, precious mobile phone and drink were arranged for her. She alleged that after the rape, Rehman Malik sent her back to her residence. She alleged that Rehman Malik gave 2,000 Pound Sterling to the driver who took her back. She said she complained to the US embassy, but did not get positive response.

About Yousaf Raza Gilani, Cynthia alleged that he hugged her awkwardly and Makhdoom Shahabuddin tried to massage her shoulders. She said she asked Shahabuddin to stay away from her. She said her tweet about Benazir Bhutto was based on information shared by senior PPP leaders.

Cynthia claimed that she had met Yusuf Raza Gilani at the Aiwan-e-Sadr after his removal. She said her entry can be checked in the log books maintained by the Presidency. She said four other people were also in the meeting. She said when they were departing, Gilani tried to hug her. She said when she moved back, other men in the room looked down as if nothing had happened.

The US blogger claimed that she has discovered links between the PPP and PTM. “It’s not the PPP’s headache on which visa I am working in Pakistan,” she said, adding that her agenda is truth which will come to forth in the court.

Cynthia said she is now able to talk about these incidents as now she has developed contacts in the PPP, PML-N and also in the PTI. She said she is now receiving threats from the PPP and even her family is not spared.

Yousaf Raza Gilani earlier had said the PPP has answered the allegations of the US citizen. He said what Cynthia was doing in the Presidency when the security situation was so precarious during war on terror. He said he even doesn’t know Cynthia. He said many people meet a prime minister daily, and it is not possible to remember everyone. He said the party will decide about legal action on Cynthia’s allegations.

Makhdoom Shahabuddin said he can say on oath that all the allegations of Cynthia are baseless and there is someone else behind her. He said the matter should be thoroughly probed.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Cynthis Ritchie said that she will sue PPP and Rehman Malik and others in coming week.

She said that US Embassy in Islamabad had been informed and she anticipated meetings to follow through with these matters.

She warned PPP that “Karma is coming for you.”

She also questioned that why had Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his Friday’s presser not given his reaction to her allegations? adding that: “If I am found by competent professionals to be lying, then I should be punished according to the law. If I am telling the truth, then the accused should be punished according to the law.”

In yet another post, which was removed later, she said that “my first target was PPP but it’s not like I’m going to spare the rest of the political parties, PML-N, PTI and top Journalists. Guess whose coming for you? I famous PTI minister raped me also.”

On an Indian media report about her and incumbent PM quoting a former TV host, she said: “This is a lie… PPP & their Indian Lobby are at it again.”

In another tweet she said: “What happened to me is pattern of sexual abuse or power projection. Abuse of power is common among the elites of Pakistan - and this is across the board among both genders.”

Meanwhile, a journalist, while talking to a private TV channel, said that he attended a reception of Moldova recently, he saw Cynthia Ritchie meeting with Yousaf Raza Gilani and from their gestures and introductions it seemed that they were meeting for the first time and Gilani didn’t know her.

Asim Yasin adds: Earlier, Senator Rehman Malik Sunday served a defamation notice on US national Cynthia Ritchie over her ‘false, frivolous and baseless’ allegation of rape against him.

Malik served the notice through his lawyer Chaudhry Abdur Rehman Bajwa Advocate Supreme Court.

Malik strongly rejected all allegations against him and termed them a pack of lies to damage his national and international reputation.

The PPP senator said he was fighting for the honour and respect of his leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed her life for the nation and he could face such kinds of hundreds of false and fabricated allegations in this fight.

Malik said he had been continuously receiving life threats for his vocal statements against the government but the opponents must know that he was never afraid of jail, as he had already seen even the death cells.

“When my opponents found nothing against me, they began my character-assassination. My conscience is clear and I will continue to expose the conspirators behind the assassination of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and his character assassination and will show them the mirror,” he said.

Malik said he had no personal enmity with Ms. Cynthia Ritchie and respected all women that is why he will not use any counter remarks against her.