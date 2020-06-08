Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean: World Oceans Day marked in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: World Oceans Day is celebrated globally to highlight the significance of oceans and to promote awareness for sustainable use of oceans and marine resources. This year’s theme is, ‘Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean’, said a press release on Sunday.

Oceans are an essential component of the earth’s ecosystem and sustainable oceans are critical for sustenance of life on earth. As the challenges to the oceans continue to grow, so does the need for novel solutions to fight these challenges. The purpose of observing this day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on oceans and mobilise global efforts for sustainable management of world’s oceans. It is a day to join hands and pledge for making coordinated efforts to protect our oceans from various types of threats.

In line with the spirit of celebrating the World Oceans Day, Pakistan Navy is playing a leading role in promoting safe and sustainable use of ocean resources. Some of the major PN initiatives undertaken over the years include: beach cleaning, construction of harbour debris collection boats, Mangroves plantation, banning use of destructive fishing nets, tackling oil pollution at sea and coordination with industrial community to reduce waste dumping into the sea. A number of events and activities have been arranged on the day to highlight the spirit of the day and to raise awareness about oceans and their resources. An active and forthcoming participation, with due regard to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, by all under Command will help promote the essence of the day.

In his message Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Ni(M) said. “On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment and resolve for preserving sustainable use of the oceans and marine resources. PN will continue to play an important role in the global and national efforts to protect and preserve the oceans; mankind’s shared resource for sustenance and prosperity.”