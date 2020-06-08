close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 8, 2020

Ten killed in Mexico attack

World

AFP
June 8, 2020

CELAYA, Mexico: Ten people were killed in an attack Saturday on a drug rehabilitation center in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, local authorities said.

An armed group stormed the center in Irapuato in the afternoon and opened fire, killing nine people instantly, the municipal government said. A 10th person was wounded but later died in hospital, the state secretariat of public security said. “The attackers entered the place with great violence,” the authorities said.

Police arrived to safeguard the scene and officers from the state prosecutor’s office later collected evidence to start the preliminary investigation. Guanajuato is an important industrial center in Mexico, hosting major international manufacturers of automobiles, aircraft and other heavy industry.

Latest News

More From World