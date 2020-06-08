close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2020

Man killed in Malakwal

Peshawar

MALAKWAL: A man was killed by the firing of his own accomplices at Gojra on Sunday. Reportedly, Sana Gill, daughter of Hanif Khan and a resident of Nowshera (KP), had contracted marriage with Shaukat Khan with her own will some one year ago, which infuriated her family. Later, Sana Gill along with her husband shifted to Gojra. On the day of the incident, Hanif Khan along with his brother Waheed Khan and other accomplices came at Gojra and tried to take back Sana forcibly. To it, Sana and her husband resisted. In the meantime, Hanif Khan and his accomplices allegedly opened fire. As a result, Hanif’s brother Waheed Gill died on the spot. Gojra police rushed to the spot and arrested the culprits. The dead body was shifted to THQ Hospital for autopsy.

