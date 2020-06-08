Six booked for not following corona SOPs

DASKA: On the report of the AC City, police on Sunday registered six cases and imposed fine for violation of corona SOPs. On the direction of the Sialkot DC, the AC visited different parts of the tehsil and caught red-handed 26 shopkeepers for not wearing mask. A

VALUABLES LOOTED: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Sunday. Nazir Hussain parked his motorcycle outside main bazaar.

When he returned, he found it missing. Thieves entered the house of Zulfiqar and took away gold ornaments and cell phones.

FOUR ARRESTED: Police on Sunday arrested four persons on the charge of violating pillion riding. They are Noman, Ameen, Waqas and Ali. Meanwhile, Motra police arrested seven people and recovered illegal arms from their possession.