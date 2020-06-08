Residents to protest removal of hotels in Kumrat

DIR: The residents of Kumrat, Thal, and Lamoti have rejected provincial government’s directives to remove the structure particularly hotels in the scenic valley of Kumrat and announced to resist the bid.

Thousands of residents of Kumrat, Thal, Lamoti, and others held a protest demonstration against the provincial government’s decision regarding removal of hotels in Kumrat. Secretary Forest Shahidullah along with Commissioner Malakand division Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir Khalid Iqbal Khattak told the people of Kumrat at a jirga to remove all type of construction including hotels or else the government would bulldoze them. The residents of Kumrat, Thal, Lamoti, and other areas have refused to remove the structures.

They said that the land of Kumrat was their property since centuries. They said that it was unfair on part of the government to forcibly remove their hotels. The Kohistanis claimed that the forests in Kumrat and other natural resources were their ownership and did not belong to the government.

However, sources said that the secretary forest had clearly told them that the forests belonged to the government.