PDMA provides safety gears to 49 KP hospitals

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided the seventh batch of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province to equip the doctors and paramedics battling the coronavirus pandemic.

These included 52,315 N-95 masks, 26,522 KN-95 masks, 485 D-95, 430,000 face masks, 7,925 protective suits, 18,244 surgical gowns, 21,185 caps, 21,000 shoe covers, 10,330 pair of surgical gloves, 3,475 face shield and 1135 protective goggles are provided to the hospitals.

Director General PDMA Parwaiz Khan said, “We have dispatched safety equipment to the hospitals as per NDMA guidelines.” He said that provincial government was providing all possible support to the people and departments concerned in this hour of need.

PDMA KP also provided 3,000 face masks and 1,500 personal Protective equipment (PPEs) to Rescue 1122. Relief food items were also dispatched to Bakakhel Camp in Bannu. The DG PDMA said that PDMA provided an overall number of 1,239,000 surgical masks, 190,000 pair of gloves,16500 Personal Protective Kits, 85,000 N 95 mask, 110,000 KN 95 masks, 159,302 safety suits, 90,000 surgical caps, 83,300 shoe covers, 60,000 VTM (MGI), 35,000 BGI Testing Kit (50 Test), 49,000 Sansure Bio Tech Kit (24 Test), 75,000 sampling swab, 11,600 bio hazard bags, 30.400 gowns, over 1,200 litre sanitizer, 900 litre chlorine and other safety equipment to the Health Department, hospitals and the district administrations for quarantine centres to counter the coronavirus in the province.

He said that the PDMA’s provincial emergency operation center was active round the clock and can be contacted on toll-free numbers 0800-01700 and 1700.