Man killed in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a man in Landikotal on Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said that two unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle intercepted one Wali Muhammad Afridi near a mosque in Khyber locality and fired at him.

He was seriously injured and lost his life. His body was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal. As the incident happened, police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

They also started search operation and arrested three suspects and seized a motorcycle. Landikotal Police Station in-charge Ibrahim Khan told The News that they have arrested some suspects. He said the first information report had been registered and soon they would solve the case.