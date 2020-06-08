Owners of private educational institutions threaten to launch protest

MANSEHRA: Association of the Private Educational Institutions has threatened to launch an agitation against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government if it doesn’t allow schools and colleges to reopen before mid-June. “If government wants to prolong lockdown of schools and colleges in the province, then it should pay us buildings’ rents, teachers’ salaries and exempt educational institutions of tax at least for one year, otherwise we are going to launch an agitation by June 15,” Muhammad Naeem Awan, the chairman of the association, told a protest meeting in Garhi Habibullah on Sunday. The private schools and colleges owners and teachers assembled in Garhi Habibullah and raised slogans in support of their demands. Later, Awan told a press conference that if the government could allow businesses and shops to be operational under some precautions, why not schools and colleges could be reopened for education. “We are ready to follow standard operation procedures in letter and spirit in the interest of students and staff,” he said. The chairman of association said summers holidays were hardly of 15 to 30 days in Hazara division in routine. “If we couldn’t launch educational session now, it seems that our schoolchildren couldn’t cover their courses in the rest of the period, which mostly wraps up in December and January,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, Majid Shah, the association’s president for Balakot tehsil, said that if the government didn’t allow educational institutions to reopen before mid-June, they would stage protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.