Stranded expats, other issues: Opp parties blast govt for poor response

MINGORA: The local leaders of the opposition parties on Sunday blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for its failure to bring back overseas Pakistanis stranded in different countries.

They also deplored the non-serious attitude of the ambassadors and staff of the Pakistani embassies toward the affectees. The concern for the stranded overseas Pakistanis and criticism against the PTI government came at an All Parties Conference convened by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Held at the residence of Amir Muqam, the provincial head of the PML-N, here, the local leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and others attended the conference. Presided over by the PML-N Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Khan, the speakers including Habib Ali Shah, Fazal Rahman Nono, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Muhammad Ali Shah and others lambasted the PTI government for its poor handling of the issues of overseas Pakistanis, coronavirus pandemic, price-hike, flour shortage, hoarding and petroleum crisis. They said that the government had failed on all fronts due to its flawed policies and incompetence of its ministers and advisers at the federal and provincial levels.

They demanded action against Pakistani ambassadors in foreign countries for their negligence and dereliction of duty to come to the rescue of stranded Pakistanis abroad. The participants alleged that the rulers were busy in victimisation of leaders of opposition parties instead of serving the masses.

They asked the district administration to quash cases registered against the political workers in Kalam and elsewhere in the province as it was against the democratic norms and Pakhtun culture.