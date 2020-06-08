Thermal screening camp established in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The Red Cross Pakistan and local health department in a joint venture on Sunday established a thermal screening camp and launched screening of the people in Ghallani, the headquarters of Mohmand district. Additional Deputy Commissioner (finance and planning) Mir Khawaz Khan and District Health Officer Muhammad Hayat Khan Afridi inaugurated the thermal screening camp. The staff members and volunteers of the Red Cross and local health department were also present on the occasion. The incoming visitors were being checked with the thermal equipment and then suspected patients were referred to the relevant doctors for further investigation and treatment. An awareness campaign was also launched about coronavirus pandemic, standard operating procedures (SOPs), social distancing and use of facemasks and sanitizers. People appreciated the initiative and vowed to observe SOPs and other safety measures to help stem the outbreak of fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the area.