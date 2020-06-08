Demand renewed for release of Chief Editor

PESHAWAR: The media workers renewed the demand to release Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, as they continued the protest on Sunday.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo. They carried banners and placards, inscribed with various slogans to highlight the demand. They raised slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau, adding both had joined hands to victimise the independent media.

The protesters resolved to continue the protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases filed against him to stop him from pursuing independent journalism. Arshad Aziz Malik, Resident Editor of Jang in Peshawar, senior journalist Shakil Farman Ali and other speakers said nobody could be allowed to deprive people of the right to free information.The speakers flayed the rulers for targeting the Jang Media Group by employing such tactics but hoped journalists would continue to report the truth, come what may.They urged the government to release Mir Shakil as he headed the biggest media group of the country which had always promoted independent journalism.