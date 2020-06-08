Gang busted

Rawalpindi:In a joint crackdown against motorcycle lifters gang, Rawalpindi police arrested two members of a bike lifters’ gang and also recovered 12 stolen bikes from their possession.

Police revealed that this two members of ‘Toqeer Gang’ was involved in dozens of motorcycle lifting incidents in the jurisdictions of Waris Khan, Westridge and Naseerabad police stations. During preliminary investigations the accused bike lifters Toqeer Mughal and Shahbaz Ali confessed of committing dozens of bike robberies in the different areas of Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police in the jurisdictions of different police stations of Rawalpindi arrested as many as 13 outlaws and also recovered 56 litre liquor and 1070 grams ‘charas’ from them. SHO Banni Police Station revealed that police on tip of arrested Asad Mehmood and recovered 1030 gram ‘charas’ from him.