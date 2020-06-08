PML-F Punjab office-bearer

LAHORE:President of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) and spiritual head of Hur Community Pir of Pagaro Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashedi has appointed Syed Mustafa Rasheed as party’s Punjab general secretary.

According to an announcement by PML-F central secretary general Muhammad Ali Durrani, Pir Pagara issued a notification regarding the appointment of Mustafa Rasheed on Sunday. Durrani said Mustafa Rasheed has been a senior founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) in Punjab and has a vast experience of organising youths and students as political workers.

Durrani said Pir Pagara has expressed hopes that with the inclusion of Syed Mustafa Rasheed, PML-F would gain political strength and popularity in the largest province of the country, and he would bring an energetic and seasoned leadership to the party folds. Various leaders of PML-F including central vice president Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Punjab president Makhdoom AShraf Iqbal and others have extended congratulations to Mustafa Rasheed on joining PML-F.