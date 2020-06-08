Dry forecast

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Monday. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are reaching central and northeastern parts of the country. During the past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir.