MoU signed to promote calligraphy

LAHORE:A leading calligraphy institute, Akasha Calligraphy Foundation, has joined hands with the organisation of prominent motivational speaker, educationist and intellectual, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation, for the promotion of ancient art of calligraphy among the youth and children.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Akasha Mujahid whose organisation is promoting calligraphy in Arabic, Urdu and English languages, and Qasim Ali Shah whose organisation is motivating young children and students to excel in life, at a meeting here on Sunday. Both the educationists agreed upon the need to keep the young generations aware of the dying art of calligraphy which not only carried the rich Islamic heritage in it spanning over centuries, but also great source of discipline, self-training, hard-work and patience among students.

Both educationalists agreed upon the need to make joint efforts for promotion of calligraphy, and held that the reason Pakistani youth was drifting towards violence, impatience and disobedience was that they had been cut off from their splendid past and its golden values. They emphasised that wise nations always adhered to their past and precious values to keep their coming generations aligned with their ideology. They demanded that calligraphy should be included in school/college syllabi to keep the young generations adhered with the noble values of love, respect and hard work.