Joint efforts stressed to contain virus

LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal urged the masses to cooperate with the government in its efforts to contain spread of coronavirus, giving warning of strict action to those who fail to follow SOPs.

The minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of traders at Camp Office. He said violation of SOPs will not be tolerated as there is no other remedy except adopting precautionary measures to shield from coronavirus. The minister stressed that it is essential to implement SOPs in order to protect lives of the masses and disclosed that monitoring process of markets will continue and action will be taken in case of any violation. The minister emphasised that traders should conduct sprays and maintain cleanliness in their markets during two days of closure of markets. He said if the masses adopted positive conduct, difficult lockdown situation could be averted. He motivated the masses to stand by the government in its war against coronavirus. The minister said the government’s steps and decisions were being taken for the welfare of the masses. Our economy cannot afford long lockdown. People should adopt precautionary measures to avoid infections, he said.