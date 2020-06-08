‘Petrol supply being ensured to meet shortfall’

LAHORE:In view of the current energy situation prevailing in the country, petrol availability is being ensured to meet shortfall in supply, said a stakeholder of petroleum sector here Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Zeeshan Tayyeb, Chief Operating Officer, of Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO), pledged to maintain uninterrupted fuel supplies, assuring the general public that the company had ample stocks available in the country and continued consistent supply to their retail outlets. He said that, "In the current situation, since we are relentlessly working to supply to our retail outlets, we are currently at 2nd position in the country." He also said, "In case of problems with supply, you are requested to contact us through our website, phone numbers and our social media accounts and we will strive to address these problems within six hours so that public burden can be lessened." Stressing further, Zeeshan Tayyeb said that as responsible Pakistanis, we should avoid panic buying and refrain from unnecessarily spreading rumours.

GO's supply, logistics and operations teams are working day and night to ensure the product is moved across the country and made available at our retail outlets. GO currently has seven operational depots and more than 550 retail outlets in the country along with a storage of approximately 196,000 MTs. GO's sales and marketing teams are working closely with a fleet of 600 oil tankers to ensure constant supply to all its retail outlets.