Food quality to be ensured at all cost, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE :Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan vowed that the Punjab Food Department would make significant improvements in the coming days to ensure provision of quality food to the people of the country’s largest province and work in this regard has already been started.

Expressing his views on the occasion of the World Food Safety Day, he said that food is the most important issue of third world countries and there is a lot of work to be done in this field. He said that provision of safe and healthy food is a fundamental right of every citizen, for which, all resources are being utilised.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, unfortunately, the people living below the poverty line in the developing countries are facing food related problems. He said that along with the efforts of the government, the people should also be made aware that they have to choose food keeping in view the principles of hygiene. He said media can play an important role in this regard. He said that the guidelines of the World Health Organization should be implemented and the present government is striving for improvement in the food sector.

The senior minister said “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, our vision is to ensure provision of healthy food to every citizen.” He said that NGOs should also play their role in providing pure food to the citizens and the public and private sectors must work together to ensure safe food. He said, “World Food Safety Day requires individual and collective responsibility and reminds us that we should take the issue of food seriously and not show any negligence.”