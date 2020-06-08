Man kills brother over property

LAHORE:A man gunned down his real brother in the limits of Shafiqabad police on Sunday following a property issue.

The deceased has been identified as Shahzad. On the day of the incident, the victim was asleep at the rooftop of his house when his brother Imtiaz allegedly fired at him, resulting in his death. The accused fled. Imtiaz had nurtured a grudge against his brother over a property issue. Police removed the body to morgue.

criminals: Attock district police claimed to have arrested 446 criminals including 50 proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in 377 cases of murder, murder attempt, theft, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom and recovered weapons and drugs from them during the last month.

Attock police registered 10 cases against gamblers and checked record of 800 suspected persons during search operations. Six hundred rented houses were checked. Security arrangements at 700 sensitive educational institutions, 500 hotels, 15 bus terminals and 800 sensitive and important public places were checked.

kite flying: Badami Bagh police arrested two kite flyers here on Sunday. The arrested accused have been identified as Riaz and Adeel.

POs held: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 130 criminals, including 46 proclaimed offenders (POs) and three court absconders, during the last week. PHP arrested 60 drug pushers and 68 illicit arms carriers and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

Gamblers held: Wahdat Colony police arrested eight alleged gamblers here on Sunday. Police also seized money, cell phones and electronic appliances from the spot.