Prices of perishable items remain high despite cut in fuel rates

LAHORE:The government has failed to control prices of fruits and vegetables as there is an increase in prices of these commodities by around 20 per cent to 100 per cent despite the decrease of petroleum prices.

The benefits of reduction in petroleum prices do not seem reaching the consumers as transport owners are charging the old fares, giving no relief to the passengers, which they should give following the fuel reduction by the government. With the reduction of petroleum prices, it was expected that the prices of perishable things will also come down as transportation of these goods costs huge fares, but it did not happen, rather the prices of all vegetables and fruits increased. Only the price of potatoes, onions, tomatoes, lemons was low and the rates of other vegetables increased by 20 to 100 per cent week on week basis.

Further, the price of chicken meat was fixed at Rs 188 to 196 per kg for live bird and Rs 284 per kg for meat, while it sold at Rs 220 to 240 per kg, and Rs 350 to 380 per kg, respectively. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs 58 to 62 per kg, B-Grade at Rs 54 to 58 per kg, but not available, and potato sugar free at Rs 47 to 51 per kg, and potato store fixed at Rs 37 to 41 per kg, and it sold at Rs 60 to 70 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs 35 per kg, B-grade at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs 25 to 30 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 19 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs 25 per kg,.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 16 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs 20 to 25 per kg, B-grade at Rs 14 to 16 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 12 to 14 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs 20 per kg.

The price of garlic local was fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 180 per kg, garlic Chinese was sold at Rs 350 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs 310 to 320 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Brinjal price was gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg.

Cucumber farm was gained by Rs 22 per kg, fixed at Rs 22 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, cucumber local was increased by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

Biter gourd local was increased by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Spinach was gained by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg.

Zucchini long was gained by Rs 25 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, Zucchini round by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, and zucchini local was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

The price of the lemon was reduced by Rs 40 per kg, fixed at Rs 100 to 105 per kg sold at Rs 150 to 160 per kg.

Pumpkin was increased by Rs 5 per kg, to Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg.

Lady finger was gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 79 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Luffa was gained by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

Arum was reduced by Rs 16 per kg, fixed at Rs 95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 140 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, B-grade increased by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Capsicum price was increased by Rs 21 per kg, fixed at Rs 80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was increased by Rs 22 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 79 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg.

The price of pea was also increased by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Methi was gained by Rs 32 per kg, fixed at Rs 80 to 84 per kg not sold.

Turnip was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Radish was fixed at Rs 16 to 17 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 8 per kg.

Beetroot was fixed at Rs 30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Mangoes (unripe) were fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 100 to 250 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 150 to 220 per kg, and A-grade was sold at Rs 300 to 400 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 160 to 165 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 75 to 80 per dozen.

Papaya was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 18 to 20 per piece, not sold.

Cheku (Sapodilla) was fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, not sold.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs 230 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs 350 per kg.

Lokat was fixed at Rs 100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs 150 to 200 per kg.

Melon was fixed at Rs 26 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 50 per kg.

Watermelon was increased by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 17 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs 15 to 25 per kg.

Phalsa was fixed at Rs 95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg,

Peach special was fixed at Rs 150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs 180 to 200 per kg, Peach A-grade was fixed at Rs 68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 150 per kg.

Plump was fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 180 per kg.

Apricot white was fixed at Rs 155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 250 per kg, and apricot yellow was fixed at Rs 110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs 115 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 200 per kg.