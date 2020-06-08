CM Usman Buzdar ordersslashing undue expenses in budget

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to focus on adopting austerity measures, ensuring financial discipline and slashing undue expenditures in the budget.

He was chairing a meeting in which Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab chief secretary, secretary law, secretary finance and other officials were also present. The chief minister said that we are facing extraordinary circumstances in view of coronavirus pandemic. He stated that in the wake of prevailing situation, priorities would be focused on in the next fiscal year budget.

He said that in the 2020-21 budget, the health department and social sector would be given complete attention and unnecessary expenditures would further be curtailed at every level. Usman Buzdar said that by adhering to strict financial discipline policy, the government would focus on public welfare and progress.

The chief minister ordered for formulating a comprehensive programme in order to provide relief to masses in the next budget and added that the Punjab government would not put burden on the weak segments of society despite facing adverse financial conditions.

He stressed that solid steps would be taken to facilitate the common man. He disclosed that upcoming 2020-21 fiscal budget and Annual Development Programme would be based on factual statistics.

investment: Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government has devised a strategy to promote investment in the province. He was speaking during a meeting with his Adviser for Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah here Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary Urbanisation and Secretary for Coordination were also present in the meeting during which matters related to strengthening provincial economy and improving departments performance were discussed. Usman Buzdar said that development of every city of province would be focused during the next fiscal year budget.

SOPs: Usman Buzdar has ordered for ensuring complete implementation of the government instructions and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing Covid-19 (coronavirus) spread.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that the government had issued the SOPs for safeguarding the citizens’ lives. He emphasised that it was the responsibility of the citizens to act on the SOPs in letter and spirit.

Usman Buzdar said that implementation of the SOPs would be ensured through administrative steps and no one would be allowed to violate them. He asserted that strict action would be taken according to the law over violations of the SOPs.

The chief minister underscored that cooperation from masses was inevitable to cope with the corona challenge and we all have to give proof of being responsible citizens.

He stressed that we would have to learn to live with coronavirus by adhering to precautions as citizens can protect themselves and lives of their dear ones by adopting precautionary measures. He said that by changing our social lifestyle and conduct we can prevent ourselves from coronavirus. The chief minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are effectively combating coronavirus, locust onslaught and other challenges.

He directed the departments concerned to ensure implementation of the steps being taken and guidelines issued by the government. He warned that there was no scope of showing any negligence with regard to ensuring implementation of the government instructions. Saving oneself and others from coronavirus is only possible by fully implementing the government instructions, added the CM.