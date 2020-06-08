Pollock throws weight behind bowlers using saliva

CAPE TOWN: As cricket shifts to its new normal of bio-secure environments, no spectators and revised ball-shining rules, former South African pace great turned commentator, Shaun Pollock, has thrown his weight behind earlier normal with regards to the use of saliva.

The ICC Cricket Committee recently recommended a ban on the usage of saliva to shine the ball as a protective measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but allowed the usage of sweat to be continued. But Pollock reckons the ‘bubble’ that the bio-secure environment creates should negate the scare that saliva poses.

“I think the environment that’ll end up being created is almost going to be like a bubble. People will get tested, they’ll go into a two-week camp where they’re just going to sit and monitor how the condition of their bodies change,” he told the ‘Following On Cricket Podcast’.”

“And if there are no symptoms, it doesn’t really matter about shining the ball then, because you’re in the bubble and no one you come into contact with will have coronavirus. So you can just get on with normal proceedings.”