Representatives of defunct cricket associations back PCB

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of former (defunct) regional and district association cricket representatives on Sunday backed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in their effort to bring international cricket back to the country and to promote the game at grassroots level.

In a media talk at the National Press Club in Islamabad, these former officials said that they held a meeting of representatives of association from all over the country and expressed their confidence in PCB and their working.

“We have full confidence in the PCB high-ups and their working. We would back and support their every move to bring international cricket back to Pakistan and to improve existing plight of the game in the country,” speakers said.

They said that they had full faith in working of the board, chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan. “Their recent decision would go a long way in lifting the game to new heights. They will get our full support and backing in this noble cause.” These former association representatives claimed to have enjoying the support of over 80 percent of former city and regional association representatives.

“Under this regime we are sure that merit would be kept on top as it has been happening for the last two years. Gone are the days when some people were serving their self-interest. Now merit will rule and merit is ruling,” they claimed.

Moreover these representatives of defunct associations urged Patron PCB to take notice of corruption in PCB whether in the present scenario or in the past besides holding fair and transparent elections after conducting fair scrutiny of clubs/associations all over the country under a neutral scrutiny committee.

These representatives also reminded PCB high-ups that the six provincial associations have not been formed so far as per constitution even after almost ten months of the enforcement of the present constitution. Prominent among those who were present at the press conference were former PCB’s BoG members Amar Nawab from Abbottabad and Masood Anwar from Rawalpindi.