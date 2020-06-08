Kameko’s Derby chances may force Murphy to dream big

LONDON: British champion jockey Oisin Murphy says he is afraid “to dream too big” but he will be forgiven if his reverie does include him and Kameko adding the Derby to the English 2000 Guineas.

The 24-year-old Irishman’s first British classic success on Saturday could not have been more memorable as Kameko made history, posting the fastest time in the race which was first run in 1809.

As a result, bookmakers installed Kameko as 3/1 favourite for the Derby.As thrilling as it was for Murphy to break his British classics duck he says there are two races that he wants to win above all others.

One is the Derby, which ironically should have taken place on Saturday, but due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the sport to shut down has been moved to July 4 at Epsom.“I am afraid to dream too big because often they don’t work out,” he said at the post-race press conference. “This victory is at the top so far as I am only 24. “However, obviously the Arc (Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe) and Derby are my two favourite races and that has not changed.”

Murphy, who is seen as the likeliest successor to superstar and good friend Frankie Dettori, both as a talent and a crowd-pleasing entertainer, says he would love to attempt the Derby but the decision is not in his hands. “I could not tell you whether he is an intended runner or not,” said Murphy.

“However, the Sheikh (Fahad Al-Thani) is a sporting owner and Andrew (Balding, the trainer) would love to emulate his father (Ian).” Balding has already gone one better than his father in winning the Guineas -- Ian’s greatest horse Mill Reef losing to another legend of the turf Brigadier Gerard in 1971. The thought of adding the Derby -- a race his father and Mill Reef won after the Guineas disappointment -- could well prove irresistible to the 47-year-old. This despite having niggling doubts Kameko may not have the stamina to see out the Derby’s extra 1/2 mile (800 metres) compared to the Guineas.