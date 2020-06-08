Sammy angry over ‘racist word’ used against him during IPL

ISLAMABAD: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has roused to anger after learning the meaning of a “racist word” used to taunt him during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sammy lashed out after learning the meaning of the word “kalu”, a taunt hurled at him during his time with the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He had initially thought that the word meant “strong stallion” but that was clearly not the case.

“Oh so that’s what that meant when they called me and Thisara Perera ‘kalu’ in India when we played for Sunrisers. I just thought they were calling me strong black man… I’m more pissed now,” said Sammy in his Instagram story as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“My previous post tells me something different and I am angry,” he said.

Sammy, who played 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 68 T20 Internationals, captained the West Indies to two T20 World Cup titles.

Earlier, Sammy, who is also the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise team Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach, had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) and cricket boards to raise their voice against racism.

“@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind?” he asked.

Sammy played for Peshawar Zalmi in the inaugural PSL in 2016. In the 2016 PSL draft, he was retained by Peshawar Zalmi and was named as the new captain.

With Sammy as its popular captain, the club won the second edition of the PSL in 2017. Earlier, Sammy had also said the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) PSL 2020 was a success despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite this corona virus seeing @thepsl in Pakistan was a great success. Thanks to the @peshawarzalmipk family once again for having me. To all of the loving people of Pakistan take care of yourselves be safe from this virus. Till we meet again inshallah,” said Sammy.