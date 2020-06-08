tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fuel shortage is being observed all over the country since its price reduction on June 1,2020. Is it due to lack of supply or hoarding?
Whatever the reason may be, the government should ensure smooth supply of fuel to the consumers. Already the country is in crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, and shortage of fuel is adding to our woes.
Col (r) Faqir Tariq Masood
Peshawar