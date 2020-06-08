Petrol panic

Nothing works in this country it seems. The petrol price was reduced but resulted in shortage. The regulator and the ministry have been conspicuous by their absence amidst the rush at pumps. Their responsibility is limited to issuing comforting statements in the media. The government writ appears to be nowhere as ownership is lacking.

What was the purpose of reducing the petrol price when it is anticipated to increase on July 1 because of the rise in international price? The frequent change in price destabilizes the market and makes planning difficult. This also provides manipulators an opportunity to make quick money. The concept of fixing responsibility and taking punitive action against delinquent officials does not exist in our rules of business. One prays that God may give some semblance of sanity to our insensitive rulers.

Huma Arif

Karachi