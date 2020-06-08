Lockdown again

As the cases of Covid-19 have been increasing in Pakistan, the federal government has made it mandatory for everyone to wear mask. But, unfortunately, Pakistanis are not taking this disease seriously and have been going to work and to the bazaar without wearing masks and without maintaining social distancing. I think our non-serious attitude towards this disease may lead us to the kind of dangerous situation we have witnessed in a number of countries such as the US, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Brazil, etc.

Pakistanis should be serious enough regarding Covid-19 disease and not take it lightly. The figure of Covid-19 victims shall touch one hundred thousand in a couple of days looking at the present staggering figure of the same. The good thing is that the number of casualties has not touched a threatening figure. But common sense says that as the number of cases in Covid-19 increase, the cases of death will also proportionally increase. I think, now the time has arrived where both the federal government and all the provincial governments should be serious in again imposing lockdowns and enforcing their planned strategies in a forcible manner. Otherwise, the non-serious attitude of the Pakistanis will leave us all as witnesses to nothing but a large number of deaths on a daily basis. We all must maintain self-discipline by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi