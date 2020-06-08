Unnecessary deaths

The government it seems has adopted a fatalistic attitude towards the exponential spread of Covid-19. After washing off its hands of any responsibility in protecting the lives of its citizens, the government seems to have put the entire onus on the population to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of the virus. Contradictory messages are being given to the public. On the one hand, social distancing and staying at home is advised; and on the other hand the prime minister announces the opening of the tourist sector.

The government’s refrain of not being able to enforce a strict lockdown because of poverty is not tenable, when the efforts of other South East Asian countries in containing Covid-19 are studied. These countries have comparable if not more poverty, and have not only been able to maintain stricter lockdowns but have also made other effective measures to contain Covid-19. As a result of these efforts not only the per capita corona cases but per capita deaths in these countries are approximately half of Pakistan. It is very ironic that the government is listening to everybody else, like traders and religious scholars etc, except doctors in formulating its anti-Covid policies. It is indeed sad to see so many health providers dying deaths which could have been prevented.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad