close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 8, 2020

Mask up

Newspost

 
June 8, 2020

This refers to the letter 'Mask safety' (June 4, 2020) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. I agree with the writer's points. It is a praiseworthy decision to wear face masks to control the spread of the coronavirus in public places. I appeal all to wear face masks before visiting any public places for their own safety. And I request the concerned authorities to conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about the benefits and proper usage of face masks.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

Latest News

More From Newspost