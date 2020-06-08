Environmental reminders

This year, in a curious twist of fate, the lockdowns imposed by Covid-19 brought nature to life in many places. Birds and animals returned to spaces they had not been seen in for years. And, with a fall in vehicular and industrial pollution, plant species bloomed with new life and colour. The events, however short-lived they may be, were a reminder of the extent to which humans have through their activities destroyed nature over the decades. The UN’s World Environment Day marked this past Friday celebrated biodiversity and its significance. This significance is not recognized often enough.

This is the case around the world, on a globe from which more and more species are disappearing. The world’s last male Northern White Rhino died last year; the species is essentially now extinct. Countless other species are under threat, including bees, great apes, giraffes and many others. Insect populations have declined by over 45 percent in the past four decades, posing huge risks to plant pollination essential for food production. We will only realize what we have lost when it is no longer available to us. In Pakistan, human actions such as the destruction of mangrove forests and the pollution of oceans, lakes, rivers and streams present huge risks to biodiversity. The death of one species can trigger a catastrophe that affects the food chain and thousands of other species including man.

The realization of this needs to be created in a country where poaching and hunting still continues and where timber mafias destroy even more of the limited forest cover of Pakistan. The destruction of habitats for animals as the human population expands naturally puts them at risk. The UN recommends that a country should have at least 12 percent forest cover; Pakistan has only five. Perhaps the ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ promised by the prime minister will bring results. But every tree that is cut down takes years to be replaced. With its felling, bird life, insect life and the life sustained by these creatures vanishes as well. The chain is one we need to first understand better and protect more. World Environment Day is a reminder of this. Like many around the globe, we have effectively destroyed biodiversity and with it life on the planet which supports us. It is time we work to give back life to our planet, with the coronavirus pandemic in some ways acting as a reminder of this as nature bloomed once again as human life disappeared from outdoor spaces in hundreds of countries around the world – at least for a brief moment.