Jang-Geo workers steadfast against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest

RAWALPINDI: The countrywide protest of the workers of Geo and Jang Group, along with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, representatives of civil society and political parties against the illegal arrest of Jang-Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and curbs on the media continued.

The countrywide protest of workers of Geo and Jang Group entered the 86th day on Sunday against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they chanted slogans holding placards for his release and condemned curbs on the freedom of media and the conspiracies to close down the Geo and Jang Group.

Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, the speakers called for the release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The speakers including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, Jang Rawalpindi Editorial Committee Chairman Hanif Khalid, Joint Action Committee Chairman of workers of Geo and Jang Group Nasir Chisti, Jang Rawalpindi Chief Reporter Rana Ghulam Qadir, Jang Rawalpindi Magazine Editor Farooq Aqdas, Amjad Abbasi, Munir Shah, Malik Nusrat, Abbas Alam, Azhar Sultan, Zafar Bhatti and other speakers said the Geo and Jang Group always faced victimisation on bringing the truth before the people of Pakistan.

In Lahore, senior journalists, civil society leaders, office-bearers of media and trade union bodies continued their protest. They termed the arrest the outcome of “NAB-Niazi connivance” in a politically motivated case.

They continued the protest demonstration despite drizzle and raised slogans against the PTI government. They expressed sorrow that those claiming to make Pakistan a Madina-like state had incarcerated Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman even in the holy month of Ramadan. They regretted that there was no progress either in investigations into the 35-year-old property exchange issue nor any formal case was registered so far.

Those who participated in the protest camp included Shaheen Qureshi, Group Editor Jang Group, Secretary General of Jang Works Union Farooq Malik, Ishaq Shakir, senior journalist and news editor of Pakistan Times, Zaheer Anjum, Maqsood Butt, Sher Ali Khalti, Amer Malik, Awais Qarni, Khizr Hayat Gondal, Aziz Sheikh, Shahid Aziz, Munawwar Hussain and office-bearers of the Jang Employees Union and others.