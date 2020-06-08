Sikhs mark 36th anniversary of 1984 massacre

LONDON: Sikhs marched in London from Hyde Park to Trafalgar Square to commemorate the June 1984 massacre of thousands of Sikhs by the Indian government.

Tens of thousands of members of the Sikh community would normally gather in London on the anniversary of the 1984 Amritsar massacre and hundreds of coaches from across the UK would bring Sikhs to Hyde Park followed by a large rally in Trafalgar Square, but this year the march was symbolic and participants were told not to come to central London.

A protest march and/or rally has been taking place every year without fail since June 1984 to commemorate the victims of the attack on Sri Harmandir Sahib (popularly known as the Golden Temple) in Amritsar by the Indian authorities. The rally has become an important date for Sikhs in Britain who gather every year in their thousands in London for the march and rally in Trafalgar Square.

This year Covid-19 and the restrictions in place prevented a mass gathering. The organisers, therefore, closely liaised with the authorities and agreed a much smaller event for Sunday with social distancing and with safety in mind, said the organisers of the symbolic march and rally.

From June 1, six people have been able to meet in public spaces as long as those from different households stay two metres apart. Sikhs assembled in groups of five each two metres apart, carrying banners and flags demanding justice, punishments for those who killed Sikhs and the establishment of an independent Khalistan state.

Last week in Parliament, Tanamanjeet Singh Dhesi, the Labour MP for Slough, once again raised the need for an independent judge-led public inquiry into UK’s involvement in the 1984 Sikh Genocide. He is hoping for a 90-minute Adjournment Debate in Parliament later this month.