SBP provides Rs1trn liquidity under Covid-19 relief packages

ISLAMABAD: After announcing relief packages for the people affected by lockdowns across the country to contain spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has so far provided liquidity relief of over Rs1 trillion to various sectors.

According to data issued by the SBP, under the Rozgar Scheme, 291,172 businesses with around 865,000 employees have so far been provided Rs92 billion financing.

Similarly, 697,294 borrowers have been benefited with Rs495 billion principal amount deferred, while Rs71 billion restructured or rescheduled. The data shows that 95 per cent out of the total are small borrowers.

Under the Rozgar Scheme, the SBP announced financing up to 100 per cent of wages and salaries of businesses with average three months wage bill of up to Rs500 million. For businesses with three months wage bill exceeding Rs500 million, the SBP is financing up to 75 per cent with maximum financing of Rs1 billion.

The markup rate has been set at 3 per cent and the end rate that would be charged from the borrowers will be up to 5 per cent per year. The SBP is providing refinance to banks at zero per cent markup rates.

Since March 17, the SBP has made drastic cuts in its interest rates from 5.25 per cent to 8 per cent and so far overall impact of policy rate cut is over Rs300 billion.

Under relief package announced by the SBP for households and businesses, the central bank has reduced the capital conservation buffer (CCB) from its existing level of 2.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

This will enable banks to lend an additional amount of around Rs800 billion, an amount equivalent to about 10 per cent of their current outstanding loans.

Likewise, the existing regulatory retail limit of Rs125 million per SME (Small and medium-sized enterprise) has been permanently enhanced to Rs180 million with immediate effect. This measure is facilitating banks to provide more loans to SMEs, which currently stand at around Rs470 billion.

For health sector, refinance facility up to Rs500 million is being made available by the SBP at 0 per cent to banks that can charge a maximum rate of 3 per cent per annum to hospitals and medical centres.