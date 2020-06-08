Federal govt abolishes duties on wheat import

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday decided abolishing duties on the import of wheat as well as lifting ban on the inter-provincial transportation of the commodity in order to ensure its sufficient availability in the country.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the measures to cope with the country’s needs of wheat and control the flour price, a PM Office press release said. The meeting decided that the government would allow the inter-provincial transportation of wheat and remove all the check-posts established between the provinces for the purpose.

The government would also allow the import of wheat through private sector without any restriction of the limit. The meeting decided abolishing six per cent and additional two per cent duties currently applicable on wheat import.

It was decided that the government would curb the smuggling of wheat and flour, and launch a huge crackdown on the hoarders. The meeting also discussed in detail the volume of wheat crop in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; procurement by the provincial governments; available stocks; and needs of the provinces.