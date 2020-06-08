Pakistan sees 100,000 virus cases in 103 days

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday exceeded the 100,000 mark, a sobering milestone that was reached in a little over 100 days, as the country witnessed cases soar by nearly 5,000 patients a day for nearly a week.

Pakistan now ranks 15th in the number of confirmed cases in the world, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins. The United States tops the list with over 1.9 million cases.

Since the first case surfaced in the country on February 26, the Centre and opposition-ruled Sindh province had been feuding over their respective virus lockdowns, with the federal government opting for looser restrictions, characterising the pandemic as a dilemma between starvation and health.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Imran Khan again defended his decision to ease the lockdowns, saying it means a “collapse of the economy” and said a “smart lockdown” was the answer.

As the government further eased restrictions and implemented its smart lockdown, it shifted the onus of taking precautionary measures to the masses, which threw caution to the wind and ignored social distancing guidelines set out by the government.

Since Eid on May 24, nationwide cases nearly doubled from 56,349 cases to 100,687 cases in the two-week period. The death toll has also exceeded 2,000. According to Gallup Pakistan, one in four Pakistanis (24 per cent) reported meeting more than 10 people apart from their household members in four weeks leading up June 4.

The repeated flouting of government standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the country has led to a “strict crackdown” across the country — including in PTI-aligned provinces — according to a press release issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

In Balochistan, according to the NCOC, 705 violations were observed during the last 24 hours, due to which 629 shops and three industries were sealed and 15 transport vehicles were fined and cautioned.

In Punjab, special teams were made for checking various markets, bazaars, transport and industrial areas where 965 shops and two industries were sealed, 715 transport vehicles were fined on 4,641 SOPs violations.

In Sindh, 81 shops were sealed, fined and issued warning on 826 SOPs violations across the province, whereas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 398 SOPs violations were observed, in which 186 shops were sealed and 106 transport vehicles were fined.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 96 shops were sealed and 56 transport vehicles were fined on 267 violations of health guidelines and instructions. In Islamabad, 44 SOPs violations were marked and 29 shops and two industries were sealed and 13 transport vehicles were fined.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 972 SOPs violations were observed during which 168 shops were sealed and 202 transports were fined.

The NCOC also launched an app, dubbed the “Pak Nigheban App” which aids in searching for Covid-19-related healthcare facilities. The application would help find out the availability of ventilators and beds including the nearest hospital in the patient’s closest proximity. The app is connected to 1,110 hospitals across the country.