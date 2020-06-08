PM green lights NAB probe into Rs29bn subsidy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had given go-ahead to initiate actions — ranging from criminal investigations to overhauling of regulatory framework and rationalisation of sugar prices — in line with the recent inquiry report into sugar crisis, announced Shahzad Akbar, the Special Assistant to PM on Accountability, here on Sunday, as he said the matter of Rs29bn subsidy was being sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to unmask any irregularities.

Whereas the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was being tasked to investigate sales and income tax fraud and Benami transactions in the sugar industry, the PM’s accountability czar told a news conference alongside federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz.

Akbar further said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would probe fake exports, loan defaults and write-offs, and if there is a wilful default the matter would be sent to the NAB. Similarly, he added, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would inquire into exports to Afghanistan and money laundering. The FIA would also probe corporate fraud alongside the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Cartelisation would be investigated by the Competition Commission of Pakistan. He said those institutions would finalise their findings within 90 days for legal proceedings in courts.

While, he also said, anti-corruption establishments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces would investigate the matters of unauthorised increase in crushing capacity, low payment to farmers and such other matters.

Akbar said the Prime Minister had fulfilled his promise by giving the go-ahead to act against sugar barons and vowed action against anyone irrespective of their political affiliation, wealth and power. He noted manipulation in sugar industry was not a new phenomenon as it was infested with political elite and cartelisation, influencing directly or indirectly sugar pricing through subsidies and other tactics, ultimately pocketing the public’s money.

The PM’s accountability czar said besides a set of actions recommended in the sugar inquiry report, suggestions from industry experts, farmers and the public were considered to finalise the recommendations for action. He said Prime Minister Khan approved the recommendations in a meeting with him earlier in the day.

Under the seven major penal actions approved by the Prime Minister, he said, the first relates to investigation into subsidy scandal in line with the recommendations of the sugar commission. So, he said, the Premier approved that the matter of Rs29bn subsidy given in past five years should be sent to the anti-corruption watchdog. He said the NAB would launch criminal investigation into the subsidy matter. He said in the 1990s, political families came into the sugar industry and they set up their mills under a quota system and gave subsidies to those sugar mills. In the 1990s, a major political family exported a big quantity of sugar to India and received a substantial subsidy in this regard. So a reference, he said, was being sent to the NAB to probe not only the subsidy of the present five years — including one year of PTI government — but also seeking probe into how sugar mills were set up, their quotas and subsides accorded in the last 20-25 years. He said the NAB investigation would not only encompass the nine mills mentioned in the sugar probe report, but all the more than 80 sugar mills.

Akbar said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accorded Rs20 billion subsidy allegedly at the behest of Suleman Shahbaz, causing a major loss to the national exchequer. He said the PML-N leader’s days were numbered and he would be held accountable.

The PM’s aide said a committee was being formed, which would be headed by Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, to suggest changes in sugar policy as well as rationalise sugar price in line with cost of production.

Akbar said the accountability would not end there as the Prime Minister had reaffirmed his commitment in his meeting with him earlier in the day that all the mafias would be dealt with one by one to safeguard public interest.