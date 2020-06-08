PCB gets backing of former officials

ISLAMABAD: Former representatives of the regional and district cricket associations Sunday backed the efforts being made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bring international cricket back to the country and promote the game at grassroots level.

In a media talk at the National Press Club here, Masood Anwar former member Governing Board, Tanvir Mughal former secretary AJK, Noorul Haq Baloch (Fata), Aamir Nawab former head Abbottabad Region and former members from GB said that they have held a meeting of association representatives from across the country and they all have reposed confidence in the PCB’s working. “We have full confidence in the PCB’s high-ups and their working. We would support their all moves to bring international cricket back to Pakistan and improve plight of the game in the country,” the representatives said.

They added that they had full faith in working of PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan. “Their recent decisions would go a long way in lifting the game to new heights. They will get our full backing in this noble cause.” “We are enjoying support of over 80 percent of former representatives of the city and regional cricket associations,” they claimed.

“Under this regime we are confident that all the matters in future will also be decided on merit. Gone are the days when some people were serving their own interests. Now the rule of merit will be prevailing in the game of cricket,” they said.