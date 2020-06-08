Aisam raises Rs6m for the needy

ISLAMABAD: Tennis ace Aisamul Haq Qureshi Sunday claimed that he has raised over Rs6 million through the auction of sports memorabilia of top world athletes including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to support the poor people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The auction was arranged under ‘Stars Against Hunger’ campaign that saw several sporting stars of the world coming forward to support the cause.

According to a private news channel, Aisam said that the raised money would be used to distribute ration among the needy people for next two months.

The tennis star added that Federer’s shoes that he wore during 2011 Cincinnati Masters were auctioned for Rs3 million while Nadal’s shirt was picked by a tennis academy in Spain for $10,000. Aisam’s own shirt was auctioned for Rs500,000 while two balls signed by cricket legend Wasim Akram were auctioned for Rs600,000 and Rs250,000, respectively.

The tennis star said that the remaining memorabilia, including Federer and Djokovic’s shirts and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s rackets would be auctioned in due course.