‘90% of sports activities can resume in Pakistan’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Olym­pic chief Lt Gen (r) Arif Hassan believes that almost 90 percent of sports activities can resume in the country despite the Covid-19 situation.

Gen Arif, president of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), told ‘The News’ in an interview that it was time to prepare a comprehensive blueprint for the resumption of sports and urged the government to look into it.

“Sport is an important part of our lives and I believe that it is time to think about resuming activities after taking all possible precautionary measures,” he said. “I personally believe that by following proper guidelines and SOPs we can, step by step, allow the resumption of almost ninety percent of sports activities in the country.”

In March, the government ordered a nation-wide lockdown in a bid to slow down the spread of the Covid-19 infection. The government notification included a blanket ban on all organised sports activities. While in recent weeks, the authorities have relaxed the restrictions on various activities to lift the country’s sagging economy, the ban on sports activities hasn’t been reviewed.

“I believe it’s time to review it,” said Gen Arif. “In many parts of the world, the authorities have allowed resumption of sports activities and tournaments. That should happen in Pakistan as well because our sportspersons are suffering because of the ban.” The POA chief is of the opinion that the resumption of sports in Pakistan could happen step by step. “We can start by allowing sports in which there is a minimum risk of spreading the infection. Take for example cycling. We can allow road races all over the country as such events won’t pose any risks.” Gen Arif said that the country’s sports calendar, which came to an abrupt halt in March, can now be allowed to resume. So can it happen at a time when the Covid-19 situation is peaking in the country?

“Of course we have to take all the necessary precautions. Nobody is talking about just resuming sports activities. There have to be proper SOPs in place. Then we should also ensure that all athletes taking part in a competition are tested (for Covid-19) before giving them permission.”

In most part of the world, the biggest problem confronting major sports events is the fact that they can only go ahead without spectators because of the Covid-19 situation. This, however, isn’t a big problem for most of the sports events in Pakistan. Here, only major cricket matches and a few other sports attract a sizeable number of spectators. “We don’t have this culture of big crowds attending sports events other than cricket in our country. It’s unfortunate,” said Gen Arif.

He pointed out that in the present situation it seems like a blessing in disguise for the country’s sports community because of the coronavirus outbreak. Gen Arif urged the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, which also governs Pakistan sports, to take the lead and prepare a blueprint for the resumption of sports in the country. “It’s the ministry’s job to work out a plan and put Pakistan’s sports back on track,” he said.

Gen Arif said that the POA was willing to play its role. “We are in constant touch with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and are being informed about all the steps being taken worldwide to resume sports activities. If the government will need our help, we will be keen to provide it.”