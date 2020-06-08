Virus Cases in Sports Complex: PSF cancels plan to restart players’ training

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has postponed plans of restarting activities at the Pakistan Sports Complex premises following sealing of the site and the news emerging that a number of hostel and office employees got effected with Coronavirus.

“Yes, we were all set to restart squash activities under strict SOPs when we learnt that the PSB Complex has been sealed for at least two weeks. We are monitoring the situation and would take next course of action at the opening of the complex.

“All our facilities are in the premises. We can only go ahead when we feel there is no immediate danger to anyone and facilities have been cleared with virus. The life and wellbeing of players and support staff is of immense importance to us and every decision will be guided by this fact,” a PSF official when contacted said.

He said that some plans were being chalked out to restart squash activities but now things would have to be readjusted yet again.

“It is at the opening of complex that we would start considering as what should be our next move. There is no doubt that these are testing times for everyone and squash is no exception. What we want is to first guarantee security and wellbeing of players and then to make next move. At the moment we are not sure as to when the practice and training of players will start,” the official said.

Pakistan was planning to host series of international as well as domestic events this summer. Due to Covid-19, no one is sure as when the local calendar activities would start.

“We cannot say anything final. All depends on how the virus takes shape. Once the dust of virus starts settling down we would be in a position to say anything,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts have begun to disinfect the area in and around the complex where thousands of Ehsas cash recipients received government support during the last one month. “Hopefully the area would be cleared in a week time,” he said.