Nadeem Omar to financially support Balochistan cricket officials

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators owner and Director Omar Associates and President of Pakistan Cricket Club Nadeem Omar has come forward to financially support the 44 groundsmen, umpires and scorers of Balochistan during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Before this, Karachi’s 70 umpires, scorers and ground ground staff had been financially assisted by Nadeem.

Nadeem, who has also served as the President of Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA), has urged others to look after the people during this difficult time.

“We need to look after the people in this difficult time which hopefully will pass soon,” he said.

“There are people who can’t ask for money and we need to keep that in mind and ensure that we look after such people,” he added.

The amount has been sent to Quetta which will be distributed by Attaullah Kurd and Sardar Wali, Quetta Gladiators manager Azam Khan said.