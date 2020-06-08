PVF plans to launch pro league next year

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) wants to launch its pro league early next year if the COVID-19 pandemic issue subsides.

“Yes, definitely we have the plan and I personally desire to hold the inaugural league in January or February next year as this year it is not possible,” PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

The PVF had previously planned to organise the pro league in the start of coming winter but due to coronavirus it is not possible now.

Yaqoob said that everything has been finalised with the sponsors.

“The matter has been finalised,” the PVF chief said.

In recent years, several Pakistan international players during various interviews stressed the need of launching a pro league and the PVF seems to head towards the same direction.

He said that they have prepared a tentative domestic schedule but it all depends when virus issue would be overcome.

“We have prepared our national calendar. We want to hold National Championship in December but the schedule is tentative as we are confused how it could be done if the situation does not improve,” said Yaqoob, also a former top police official.

“As far as international events are concerned so nothing has been decided. You know even the fate of Olympics is not clear. I think we will have to go with this virus for next six months or so as the cases are on the rise,” Yaqoob said.

He said that the top national players have been practising at their respective homes and are fit.

“Most of them belong to rural areas and they have space for keeping physical workout but team practice is an issue,” he said.