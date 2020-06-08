Two drown in Hub Dam

Two people drowned while bathing in the Hub Dam on Sunday. According to police, a large number of people visited the Hub Dam on Sunday to bath in order to get respite from the hot weather. However, two of the picnickers drowned there. Responding to the information, police and rescue workers reached the dam and recovered the bodies, which were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Babar, son of Ghulam Mustafa, and Atif, son of another man named Ghulam Mustafa. Police said the bodies were handed over to their families for burial after the completion of medico-legal formalities.