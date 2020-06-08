Couple held for killing employee

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the murder of their employee a few days ago within the limits of the Baloch Colony police station.

According to police, the arrests were made by the investigation wing of the Baloch Colony police station. Police said the body of a young man, Waqas, was found on May 29 in a house located in the Manzoor Colony area. The young man had been strangled to death.

Waqas used to work at a wooden factory and lived in the house of the factory owner. Police said he was killed by the owner and his wife who escaped after committing the murder. The arrested suspects were identified as Sajjad and Muskan Bibi. Police said Sajjad told them that he had found the man along with his wife at the house, upon which he was angered and killed him with the help of his wife. Further investigations are under way.